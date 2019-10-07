Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Trading Down 0.9%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32, approximately 4,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 22,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNNEF shares. ValuEngine lowered Canacol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mackie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canacol Energy in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 target price on Canacol Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter.

About Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

