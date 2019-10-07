Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CABO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $1,400.00 price target on Cable One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens began coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,482.00 price target (up previously from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.20.

NYSE:CABO traded up $10.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,274.46. 19,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,266.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,155.16. Cable One has a one year low of $767.15 and a one year high of $1,321.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). Cable One had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cable One will post 30.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.32, for a total value of $831,021.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,172.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.80, for a total value of $374,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 450.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth about $175,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

