Bytom Market Capitalization Hits $58.09 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $58.09 million and $6.20 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytom has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, BitMart, Cryptopia and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00706165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015606 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, BitMart, CoinEgg, OKEx, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Neraex, RightBTC, CoinEx, ZB.COM, BigONE, HitBTC, FCoin, Gate.io, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, LBank, Bibox and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

