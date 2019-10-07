Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

BRO stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.41. 1,103,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,533.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

