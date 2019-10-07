Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN) Trading Up 1.7%

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN)’s share price was up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.59 and last traded at C$3.59, approximately 3,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 9,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.80.

About Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN)

Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc The fund is managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.