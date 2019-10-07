Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.81

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.81 and traded as high as $55.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at $55.72, with a volume of 86,485 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BEP.UN shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. CSFB cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.81. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion and a PE ratio of 127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.