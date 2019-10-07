Brokerages Set Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Price Target at $184.27

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPG. Citigroup lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.88. 236,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,132. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $145.42 and a 12-month high of $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

