Brokerages Set SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) Price Target at GBX 802.70

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 802.70 ($10.49).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price (up from GBX 750 ($9.80)) on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 855 ($11.17) target price (up from GBX 755 ($9.87)) on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of SGRO traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.15) on Thursday, hitting GBX 807 ($10.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810.80 ($10.59). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 777.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 726.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

