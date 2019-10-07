Brokerages Set Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) PT at $10.20

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUPV shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Grupo Supervielle stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.24. 843,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $295.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $225.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.74 million. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 665.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 696,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 113.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 305,838 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 220,921 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at about $1,338,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.