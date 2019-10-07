Brokerages Set Crh Plc (LON:CRH) Price Target at GBX 3,028.33

Shares of Crh Plc (LON:CRH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,028.33 ($39.57).

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut shares of CRH to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price objective on shares of CRH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In related news, insider Johan Karlström acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,779 ($36.31) per share, for a total transaction of £55,580 ($72,625.11).

Shares of CRH stock traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,668 ($34.86). 2,090,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,714.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,589.70. CRH has a one year low of GBX 1,961 ($25.62) and a one year high of GBX 2,889 ($37.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of €0.20 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

