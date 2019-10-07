Brokerages Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target at $123.14

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Northland Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,576.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,651,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,162 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,323,000 after purchasing an additional 474,495 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,769,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,513,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,995,000 after purchasing an additional 265,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.00. 1,217,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,025. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.45.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

