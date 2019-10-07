Brokerages Set Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Target Price at $13.00

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 494.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 192,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 432.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 2,993.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 72,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPLP traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 72,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $191.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

