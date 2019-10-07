Brokerages Set Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) PT at $108.58

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $2,994,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 26,446 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total value of $2,738,747.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,628.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,581. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,252. Allstate has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $109.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

