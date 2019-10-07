Brokerages Expect Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) to Announce $0.00 Earnings Per Share

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Quest Resource an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of QRHC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,440. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Quest Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Quest Resource by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $346,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $688,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

