Brokerages Expect Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will post $93.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.81 million to $93.24 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $66.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $345.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.05 million to $351.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $372.39 million, with estimates ranging from $368.24 million to $376.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.95.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $113,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,274.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 845,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,422,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 494,195 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,699,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.95. 63,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,143. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $614.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

