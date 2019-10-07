Brokerages Anticipate QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.73. QUALCOMM reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.05. 386,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,149,179. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,985 shares of company stock worth $892,245. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 84,155 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,977,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 366,172 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 65,818 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.