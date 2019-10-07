Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Bridgestone Corp (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.26, approximately 1,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 29,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27.
About Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)
Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.
