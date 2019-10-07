Bridge Protocol (BRDG) Market Cap Achieves $76,856.00

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded up 55.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Bridge Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bridge Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Protocol has a market capitalization of $76,856.00 and $3.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000559 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol (CRYPTO:BRDG) is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bridge Protocol is www.bridgeprotocol.io . The official message board for Bridge Protocol is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bridge Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

