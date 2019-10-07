Brent B. Bickett Sells 51,709 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Stock

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) EVP Brent B. Bickett sold 51,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $2,307,255.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 589,799 shares in the company, valued at $26,316,831.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 50,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,031. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $45.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1,534.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

