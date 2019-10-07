Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.33 Million

Analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce sales of $116.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.13 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $108.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $480.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.88 million to $488.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $509.83 million, with estimates ranging from $474.12 million to $563.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $118.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In related news, insider Mark Nunneley bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,825 shares of company stock worth $244,744. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,288,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 132,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 101,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,270. The company has a market capitalization of $304.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

