Bottos (BTO) Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Bottos token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Bibox, BigONE and Bit-Z. Bottos has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $369,067.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00039283 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $461.89 or 0.05548541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001092 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, LBank, BigONE, IDEX, Bibox, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.