Boeing (LON:BOE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10,453.08

Shares of Boeing Co (LON:BOE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10,453.08 and traded as high as $376.19. Boeing shares last traded at $372.80, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of £107.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of £104.53. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

