Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEI.UN. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$45.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

In other Boardwalk REIT news, Senior Officer Helen May Mix sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.40, for a total value of C$40,670.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,430 shares in the company, valued at C$196,692. Also, Senior Officer Roberto Geremia sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,860,876. Insiders sold 14,916 shares of company stock worth $656,930 in the last three months.

Shares of BEI.UN stock traded up C$0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$45.60. 80,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.10. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$36.47 and a one year high of C$50.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.