BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Trading Up 1.3%

BMO Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:BPET) traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 361 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 361 ($4.72), 31,280 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 356.50 ($4.66).

The stock has a market cap of $266.93 million and a P/E ratio of 7.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 363.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.81 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $3.73. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

