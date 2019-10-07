Bloom Reaches Market Cap of $2.00 Million (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Bloom token can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, Bibox and Upbit. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. Bloom has a market cap of $2.00 million and $3,002.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00195547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.01024826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029219 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00090989 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TOPBTC, Bibox, AirSwap, IDEX, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

