BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.72.

Shares of BLK traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $423.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,610. BlackRock has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $487.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $428.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $362,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 143,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 27.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,883,000 after acquiring an additional 60,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

