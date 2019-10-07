BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
BLK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.72.
Shares of BLK traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $423.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,610. BlackRock has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $487.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $428.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $362,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 143,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 27.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,883,000 after acquiring an additional 60,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
