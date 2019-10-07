Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BKH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.40.

NYSE:BKH traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,501. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.26. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 5,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $421,852.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,109.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $586,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,112,360.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,202 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth $55,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth $58,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 83.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

