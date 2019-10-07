bitJob (STU) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded down 28.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, bitJob has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. bitJob has a total market capitalization of $18,182.00 and approximately $539.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitJob token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bitJob alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00192935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.01041215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitJob

bitJob’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob . bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitJob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitJob and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.