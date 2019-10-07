Bitcoin Atom Hits Market Cap of $930,285.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $930,285.00 and $173.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

