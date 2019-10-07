BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BEAT has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 target price on BioTelemetry and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James cut BioTelemetry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $39.63. 140,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88. BioTelemetry has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Ferola sold 44,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $1,728,092.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,622 shares in the company, valued at $765,846.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

