Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group set a $26.00 target price on Big Lots and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America set a $23.00 target price on Big Lots and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Big Lots to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 936,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,722. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $856.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,532 shares in the company, valued at $715,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Big Lots by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 67,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Big Lots by 212.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 581,647 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 22.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 815,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 150,912 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Big Lots by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.