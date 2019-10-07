BidaskClub Downgrades Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Sell

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBYI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $21.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Shares of PBYI stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 889,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 32.23% and a negative return on equity of 254.09%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $126,895.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,189,525 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 16,157 shares of company stock worth $163,317 in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $1,501,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $5,879,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 53.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 118,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 23.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $640,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

