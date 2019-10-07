Beam Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $51.56 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00010252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a market cap of $33.68 million and approximately $51.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00193624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.01032971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038574 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 39,687,280 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

