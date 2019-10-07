Banyan Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.00 (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Banyan Network has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Banyan Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinEx, IDEX and Bibox. Banyan Network has a total market capitalization of $277,333.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Banyan Network Profile

Banyan Network (BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network . Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

