Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.14.

NYSE BNS traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $55.82. 812,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.682 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

