Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAND. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an equal rating to a weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.76. 248,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,818. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $850,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 16,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,425,733.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,251,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 19,585 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

