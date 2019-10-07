Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BSBR. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Santander Brasil in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Brasil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

BSBR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 923,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Banco Santander Brasil has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 44.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 235,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 72,470 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 559.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter valued at $1,407,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 102.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 61,748 shares during the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

