Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Societe Generale cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of BBVA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. 2,915,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,014. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $6.44.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 23.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,429,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 569,710 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 86.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 606,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 141,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.