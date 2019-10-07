Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) to announce $6.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes A GE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.23 billion. Baker Hughes A GE reported sales of $5.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE will report full-year sales of $24.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.06 billion to $24.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.16 billion to $27.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes A GE.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHGE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $394,123.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $309,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,514.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHGE. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $22.47. 4,465,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,743. Baker Hughes A GE has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

