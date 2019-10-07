Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.64 Million

Analysts predict that Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) will announce sales of $126.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.90 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $102.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $569.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $555.81 million to $586.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $617.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

AX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 125,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

