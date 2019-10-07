Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axis Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.50.

NYSE AXS traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,411. Axis Capital has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.32.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axis Capital will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Axis Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Axis Capital by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 704,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after buying an additional 141,827 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Axis Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 20,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Axis Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Axis Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

