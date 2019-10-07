Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Gap Down to $39.90

Avnet (NYSE:AVT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.06, but opened at $39.90. Avnet shares last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 254,945 shares changing hands.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Avnet to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Avnet in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Avnet alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Avnet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $595,036.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,644.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,519.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 1,687.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 1,178.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.