Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.48

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.48 and traded as high as $13.73. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Aviat Networks worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

