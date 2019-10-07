Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of ATOM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,748. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. Atomera has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.33.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atomera will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in Atomera by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,204,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Atomera by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,659,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp grew its holdings in Atomera by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 156,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Atomera by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 71,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

