Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives $19.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACBI shares. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 53,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $386.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 414,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 41,676 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 202,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 348,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 251,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 45,517 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

