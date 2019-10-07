Asaleo Care (ASX:AHY) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Asaleo Care Ltd (ASX:AHY) dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.93 ($0.66) and last traded at A$0.93 ($0.66), approximately 161,045 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.94 ($0.67).

The company has a market capitalization of $505.10 million and a P/E ratio of -930.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.45.

About Asaleo Care (ASX:AHY)

Asaleo Care Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells hygiene, personal care, and consumer tissue products in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Pacific Islands. It operates through Retail and Business to Business segments. The company manufactures and markets consumer brands, including Sorbent toilet and facial tissue, Handee paper towel, Deeko disposable tableware, Purex toilet tissue, and Treasures nappies; personal hygiene products under the Libra feminine hygiene brand and the TENA incontinence brand.

