Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AJG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.63.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Shares of AJG traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.02. 573,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,099. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day moving average is $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,669.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 106.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 109.3% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.