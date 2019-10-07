Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of ARTNA stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,684. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $340.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 508.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

