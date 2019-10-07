Argentum (ARG) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $3,097.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Argentum has traded 82.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 140.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,408,700 coins. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

