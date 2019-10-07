Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Receives $17.66 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.66.

ARD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of ARD stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,322. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $295.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after buying an additional 254,462 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,554,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after buying an additional 212,111 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,379,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 973,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after buying an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 47.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 183,600 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

